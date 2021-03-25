Orvis Launches Virtual Fly Fishing Courses
Last year, Orvis launched their first-ever all-virtual Fly Fishing 101 course. This was, of course, a response to the pandemic. But it proved so popular that Orvis is bringing it back again this year, even as a lot of in-person activiites are resuming across the country.
Per a press release, Orvis is offering classes that will help anglers:
- Learn fly-fishing basics with our FREE virtual Fly Fishing 101 how-to videos. Based on 50 years of running schools and fly-fishing education programs, our series of five virtual Fly Fishing 101 videos will provide you with the basic on fly casting, rigging, fly selection, and more. Perfect for beginners of all ages to get started fly fishing. Sign up and start learning today!
- To accompany our virtual Fly Fishing 101 classes, stores are offering 1:1 low contact appointments or folks can stop by during store hours for additional help and advice. Right now these are planned through May.
