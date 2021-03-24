Debating the Hero Pose

This is a topic that’s still hotly debated in fly fishing, although I’m not sure why there’s much of a debate. The age-old hero pose – holding a fish out in front of you for Instagram proof that you caught something – isn’t great for the fish. I’ve been guilty of this for years, but recently, I’ve made an active effort to try and change how I photograph fish.

That’s exactly what Tom Sadler and Todd Wilkinson discuss in this piece in Mountain Journal. They give a great perspective on the ethical nature of the hero shot, which is worth your time to read. You can do so here.