Summer Workshop for Fishing Writers

Have you ever wanted to improve your outdoor photography and writing skills? Have you dreamed of catching a Yellowstone cutthroat on a dry fly?

This August, the National Bighorn Sheep Center in Dubois, WY is holding its first ever Wind River Writers Retreat for adventurous people who want to explore Wyoming and hone their skills. Strung Magazine’s fly fishing editor, Dave Zoby, will lead a week-long workshop that explores outdoor writing and publishing. Christine Peterson will focus on outdoor journalism, and Lee Ann Roripaugh will teach poetry.

Mornings will be spent in intimate classroom settings, while the afternoons will be open for participants to roam and seek inspiration in the majestic mountains. Free activities include yoga, hiking, kayaking, fly fishing instruction, flint knapping, campfire conversations, live music, and more.

The Whiskey Basin Conservation Camp, where the workshops will be held, is a sprawling, early-1900 ranch tucked along a singing trout stream. Meals and cabins are included in the tuition.

For shutterbugs, there are programs with wildlife photographers Bill Sincavage and Sandy Zelasko. Wildlife abounds, and these two artists are known for capturing images that tell complete stories.

Dubois is a true mountain town, one of the last Western destinations that retains its character. Only an hour away from Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks, Dubois retains its originality—you’ll see it in its wooden boardwalks and original buildings. There are no fast-food restaurants, or chains in Dubois. Instead, you’ll find friendly locals, nightly rodeos, and trout aficionados who know where to find the best cutthroat streams. Or better yet, workshop participants might book a half-day guided trip with one of the local fly shops There is a deep history here; petroglyphs are found along the gravel roads, and a side trip to the Wind River Reservation is totally possible for a person who wants to spend the afternoon getting to know the Shoshone and Arapaho cultures..

The keynote speaker will be Angus Thuemer, an award-winning investigative journalist for Wyofile. Angus pursues hard-hitting stories on environmental issues, wildlife preservation, and social justice.

The National Bighorn Sheep Center is a nonprofit dedicated to the education and preservation of wild bighorn sheep in North America. Funds raised from this event will go back to bighorn education and conservation. Contact Sara Bridge and her team at 307-455-3429. Or go to www.bighorn.org for more information.