From Heart Surgery to Fishing in 64 Days
This is an awesome story. Dom Cleary, an Irishman, had a major heart event that affected his mitral valve, just a few months ago. Within 64 days, Clearly was out of the hospital on on track raising money for a charity that focuses on helping men in north Ireland get ahead of their heart problems before they get hospitalized – like Cleary was.
Read the entire story here.
