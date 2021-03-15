Snowbee Debuts New Stillwater Fly Rod

From the world of fly fishing, Snowbee and the expert stillwater fly fisherman, Denny Rickards are teaming up to bring anglers an exciting new Signature Series Fly Rod. These two trusted names in the sport make a perfect unit. After all, anglers know that when either of these names are associated with a product, then it will be among the best of the best on all expert and/or review lists.

Needing “a signature rod that would meet the demands of fishing a fly on lakes”, Snowbee first caught the attention of Denny Rickards with their uniquely colored olive-green, mid-action Diamond2 Fly Rod. After a full year of thorough testing “under a variety of conditions on over fifty lakes”, Denny found his rod. “Playing fish, especially big trout was absolutely no problem. The rod has plenty of butt strength to power a cast across a strong wind which is common on stillwater lakes”.

What separates this rod from the competition is not just casting excellence, but also performance, which is a testament to the many combined decades of expertise and experience these partners have under their belts. Despite that brute strength, the rod shows its versatile nature by making “delicate presentations where laying a soft cast over flat water [is] critical to keep from spooking fish”. Just think of owning a 9ft 6 weight “Denny Rickards. Signature Series Fly Rod”, capable of handling a sinking fly line to a delicate fly line for that perfect presentation.

Each partner in this team has an incredible background. Denny Rickards has over 40 years of experience as a professional angler. As an acclaimed stillwater author, his books, videos, seminars and fly tying demonstrations have revolutionized the sport and have influenced countless anglers. Snowbee, on the other hand, may be new to the US fly fishing scene, but was founded in 1978 and headquartered in the United Kingdom. Today, Snowbee is well known in over 30 countries worldwide where fly fishing is a hobby. Throughout its 40+ year history, Snowbee’s guiding philosophy has been to equip the modern-day angler from head-to-toe with the most technologically advanced fly fishing gear and apparel at reasonable prices.

Specifications and Features:

9’0” 6WT

4–Piece Lustrous Olive-Green Tri-Modulus Carbon Technology Blanks

Rod Weight 3.9oz

Extra Large SIC Lined Stripping Guides + High-Lift Snake Guides for a Smoother Presentation