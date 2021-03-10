Support Tyer Justin Aldrich

Last week, posts started making the rounds on Instagram and other social platforms about Justin Aldrich, a fly tyer from Georgia. Aldrich makes a living tying flies – something all of us can tip our lucky fishing hat to – but after his wife lost her job due to the pandemic, and Justin’s own medical issues have prevented him getting back behind the vise, the future of him and his family is uncertain.

So, as we’ve seen countless times before, the fly fishing community has rallied behind Justin. If you’re interested in helping cover some of his medical bills so this father and husband can get back on his feet, there’s a GoFundMe set up. You can view that here.

You can also take a look at some of Justin’s work here.