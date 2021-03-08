Paul Dixon to Be Honored with AMFF’s 2021 Izaak Walton Award

The American Museum of Fly Fishing will honor Paul Dixon with the 2021 Izaak Walton Award for his contributions to the sport of fly fishing. The event will take place online via Zoom and will be open to all to attend. Longtime friend and fellow angler Andy Mill will introduce Paul at the event, which starts at 7:00 P.M on March 11th. Paul and Andy will also be accompanied by renown anglers Bob Popovics and Nick Curcione for an open discussion about Paul’s life in fly fishing. The evening will be complemented by an online auction featuring some incredible items and experiences, including a day of tarpon fishing with Paul Dixon and Andy Mill.

“Paul Dixon is of the generation of fly anglers that revolutionized the sport as we know it, particularly when it comes to flats fishing and conservation work across the Eastern Seaboard. He is an extremely worthy recipient of the 2021 Izaak Walton award from the American Museum of Fly Fishing,” said AMFF President Fred Polhemus.

A California native, Paul burst onto the fly fishing scene in the early 90s when he brought the first flats skiff to the Hamptons and Montauk. Paul was among the first to discover Long Island’s striped bass flats fishery and since then has spent decades fine tuning his craft between The Hamptons and South Florida. In addition, he has been a great advocate for conservation, spending countless hours in service of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and other organizations.

The American Museum of Fly Fishing established the Izaak Walton Award in 2014 to honor and celebrate individuals who live by the Compleat Angler philosophy. Their passion for the sport of fly fishing and involvement in their angling community provides inspiration for others and promotes the legacy of leadership for future generations. Paul Dixon a fantastic honoree for the 2021 Izaak Walton Award from the American Museum of Fly Fishing. Paul joins distinguished recipients, Flip Pallot (2020), Tom Rosenbauer (2019), Rachel Finn (2018), Jim Klug (2017), James Prosek (2016), Tom Davidson (2015) and Ed Jaworowski (2014).

About the American Museum of Fly Fishing:

The American Museum of Fly Fishing is the steward of the history, traditions, and practices of the sport of fly-fishing and promotes the conservation of its waters. The Museum collects, preserves, exhibits, studies, and interprets the artifacts, art, and literature of the sport and, through a variety of outreach platforms, uses these resources to engage, educate, and benefit all. The Museum fulfills this mission through our public programs (including exhibitions, gallery programs, lectures, special events, and presentations), our publications, and our quarterly journal, The American Fly Fisher.

For more information about the Museum and the 2021 Izaak Walton Award, including streaming information, please visit our website http://www.amff.org