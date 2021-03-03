RIO Debuts New “Fluoroflex Strong” Tippet

RIO Products, industry leading manufacturer of fly lines, leaders, tippet & flies, is proud to announce the launch of Fluoroflex Strong tippet material.

Fluoroflex Strong, RIO’s newest tippet material, is an ultra-strong, 100% fluorocarbon with exceptionally high tensile strength. The material is very easy to tie knots with, has a very high knot strength, and a smooth finish that ensures knots seat easily and tightly. The high break strength to diameter ratio ensures that Fluoroflex Strong is the fluorocarbon of choice for the trout fly fisher.

In addition, and new to RIO offerings, Fluoroflex Strong is available in “half sizes” of key trout diameters, giving anglers extra options in the core trout sizes. Fluoroflex Strong’s 6.5X, 5.5X and 4.5X sizes will make those decisions easier.

Fluoroflex Strong is available with 30 yards per spool in sizes 7X (2.6lb) to 100lb, as well as bulk “Guide” spools of 100 yards in sizes 7X to 0X (2.6lb to 15.5lb). In addition, RIO also offers Fluoroflex Strong in a 3-pack option, with either a spool of 3X, 4X and 5X, or a spool of 4X, 5X and 6X tippet material, neatly packaged in a useful plastic tub. Fluoroflex Strong can be purchased online, or at any authorized RIO dealer.