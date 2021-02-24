Fishing Boom Felt Across America
One of the upsides to pandemic has been the rise in popularity of fishing. Fly fishing, surprisingly, has seen some immense growth as well. And it’s not just evident on social media, or when you hit the river. Local businesses are feeling the growth of the sport.
This article details how one fly shop in Pennsylvania is seeing a huge boom in fly fishing, and what it means for the area’s recreation. Read it in full here.
←Previous Story
Tying Tuesday: Baby Baetis
Show Comments