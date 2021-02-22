Ice in the Guides

With how horrendously cold it’s been lately, I shouldn’t have been surprised when all my guides froze up in minutes last Saturday. I’d been fishing for less than 15 minutes when I had to start picking ice from the guides – an age-old tradition for those of us who fish in the dead of winter.

Luckily, there are some ways to mitigate guide ice. Domenick Swentosky goes into great detail on the topic in a recent post over at Troutbitten, which you can read in full here.