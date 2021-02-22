Arapaima Shows Up in Florida

Ever since I saw Jeremy Wade catch one on River Monsters, I’ve had an arapaima on my fly fishing bucket list. They’re amazing, mysterious fish that are notoriously tough to hook on a fly rod.

But part of the appeal of catching them is traveling to the Amazon basin, where arapaima have remained unchanged for around five million years.

Unfortunately, a dead arapaima just washed up last week in Florida. The size of the fish has Florida fisheries biologists concerned, because it’s large enough to be part of a bigger breeding population.

