Protecting Kamchatka Steelhead

We’ve been a bit heavy on steelhead coverage here this week, but it’s for good reason. There’s a lot of positive news about these fish right now.

This piece by Bill McMillan in Fly Fisherman Magazine offers a unique, optimistic insight into the last mostly-intact run of steelhead in the world – the ones in Kamchatka.

This is a fascinating story that you should take the time to read. You can do so here.