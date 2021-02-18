Fly Fishing Show Ends for 2021

The sudden closure of the Denver Mart – home of the Denver Fly Fishing Show for 19 years – ended plans for the 2021 edition, scheduled for April 30-May 2, announced show president and CEO Ben Furimsky.

“The news came like a bolt out of the blue after all we’ve been through canceling, modifying and rescheduling our nationwide Fly Fishing Show events due to Covid-19 concerns. It’s been a nightmare compounded by a train wreck for the show, the fly fishing industry and the communities we serve,” said Furimsky.

Notification of the closure from Denver Mart ownership said, in part, “… It is with a heavy heart that I write today regarding The Denver Mart’s pending closure. The property since March, 2020 has been in default with its lender, is now being placed into a receivership proceeding and will be sold through this receivership process by the end of March 2021. … With the timing of the court-ordered receiver sale, all events with start dates April 1, 2021 or later will be cancelled.”

“Cancelation of the Denver Fly Fishing Show impacts the area’s motels, restaurants and all other services, their employees and families,” lamented Furimsky. He estimated the loss to the local economy to be “in excess of $1 million.”