Promising Results From Elwha River Steelhead

I’ve covered the growing success story of the Elwha River here for a while. Now, we’re seeing even more promising results from this river. According to a study by NOAA scientists, the steelhead that lived above the highest dam on the Elwha River maintained their genetic diversity from their low-river cousins.

This is great news, because it means that more wild steelhead genes are now available to propagate new generations of steelhead.

