Montana Lodge Copes with Warming Rivers

This piece out of the Yale Climate Connection gives a good deal of insight into how the Big Hole Lodge in Montana is operating in the face of warming river temperatures. The lodge won’t fish when the Big Hole warms up past 68 degrees, a decision which has made the season – and days – shorter.

As lodge owner Wade Fellin notes, though, if he exploits the river when the temps are too high for trout, he’ll quickly lose the fish – and his business.

