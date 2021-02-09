GOP Congressman Proposes Snake River Dam Removal
As reported by Lynda Mapes of The Seattle Times, a GOP congressman from eastern Idaho has proposed a $34 billion imitative to remove the lower Snake River dams.
It’s the first time a sitting senior official in D.C. has proposed breaching still-functioning dams, per Mapes. It’s also noteworthy that the proposal is coming from a GOP congressman.
You can read the article in full here.
←Previous Story
4,700 Miles of Oregon Rivers Up For Protection
Show Comments