GOP Congressman Proposes Snake River Dam Removal

February 9, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

As reported by Lynda Mapes of The Seattle Times, a GOP congressman from eastern Idaho has proposed a $34 billion imitative to remove the lower Snake River dams.

It’s the first time a sitting senior official in D.C. has proposed breaching still-functioning dams, per Mapes. It’s also noteworthy that the proposal is coming from a GOP congressman.

