FFI & TU Formalize Partnership

Fly Fishers International and Trout Unlimited have entered into a formal conservation partnership, consummating the collective conservation focus of each organization to greater substantive effect.

The agreement formally recognizes and acknowledges the shared conservation commitments of FFI and TU on behalf of the organizations’ members and the fly fishing community. It also establishes communication between the groups as they collaborate on mutual conservation goals.

The partnership has been approved by FFI’s chairman of the board and president and CEO upon recommendation by the board’s Conservation Committee.

Patrick Berry, President and CEO of Fly Fishers International commented: “FFI is dedicated to partnering with leading conservation organizations such as Trout Unlimited to ensure protection of our fisheries and their associated habitats for the benefit and enjoyment of the broader fly-fishing community. When we work together to achieve our collective missions, we are able to realize more success than working individually.”

Trout Unlimited President and CEO Chris Wood said the partnership makes good sense for both TU and FFI. “Fly Fishers International is driven by the three fundamental pillars of conservation, education and community,” Wood said. “That philosophy perfectly aligns with Trout Unlimited’s vision. Because we share mutual conservation goals, we are natural allies.”

FFI conservation programs are focused on conserving All Fish, All Waters. The organization also preserves the legacy of fly fishing by focusing on the importance of a thriving community of individuals who value the camaraderie of angling and appreciates that learning never stops.