4,700 Miles of Oregon Rivers Up For Protection

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon last year asked his constituents to nominate rivers in the state for protection under the Wild and Scenic Rivers system. On Wednesday of last week – February 3, 2021 – Wyden introduced legislation in Congress that would formally place 4,700 miles of Oregon streams and rivers under protection via the Wild and Scenic Rivers system.

Wild and Scenic Rivers are protected and developed for tourism, managed similarly to national parks.

