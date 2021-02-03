SA Debuts New Bulk Leader Displays

Scientific Anglers has debuted a new way to sell their leaders, and you’ll likely see it in your local fly shop soon. Starting in spring of this year, Scientific Anglers will be rolling out new leader display boxes to fly shops. These boxes will sell “naked” leaders. Instead of buying one leader in one package, you can buy multiple leaders at once and place them in a reusable or single-use 100% recyclable package.

Essentially, you’ll be able to buy leaders the same way you buy flies, and you’ll be eliminating a huge amount of wasted single-use leader packages.

