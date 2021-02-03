Avoid Crowds By Casting Better

This is a wonderfully thought-provoking piece from John Juracek in Hatch Magazine. He argues that by virtue of becoming a better fly caster, you can literally cast yourself into smaller – or nonexistent – crowds, even on the West’s most popular rivers.

Popular rivers, Juracek asserts, are so popular not due to their ease of access, but because they place a low demand on skilled casting. By fishing the water that demands near-perfect casting, you’ll find yourself virtually alone.

Juracek’s piece deserves your attention. You can read it here.