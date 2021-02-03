{"pos":"top","cat":["conservation","fly-casting"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Avoid Crowds By Casting Better

February 3, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

casting This is a wonderfully thought-provoking piece from John Juracek in Hatch MagazineHe argues that by virtue of becoming a better fly caster, you can literally cast yourself into smaller – or nonexistent – crowds, even on the West’s most popular rivers.

Popular rivers, Juracek asserts, are so popular not due to their ease of access, but because they place a low demand on skilled casting. By fishing the water that demands near-perfect casting, you’ll find yourself virtually alone.

Juracek’s piece deserves your attention. You can read it here.