Pleasanton Fly Fishing Shows Cancelled

Alameda County Fairgrounds – site of the Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show – has been designated a COVID-19 vaccine distribution center, ending any hope for 2021 while restrictive government attendance mandates forced the cancellation of the Lancaster, Penn. show, announced Ben Furimsky, president and CEO.

The Denver Fly Fishing show is still on track for April 30-May 2, confirmed Furimsky.

In addition to becoming a vaccine distribution center, emergency medical services will take over all of the Alameda County Fairgrounds’ primary buildings and the main paved parking lot with an end date of July 4, it was announced.

In Pennsylvania, regulations will only permit 463 attendees in the Lancaster Convention Center. The Lancaster Fly Fishing Show attracts far more than that together with exhibitors, show staff and presenters, according to Furimsky. “We had no choice but to cancel for 2021 and look toward 2022,” he said.

Dates and venues for future Fly Fishing Shows will be announced when final.