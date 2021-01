The Fly Fishers of Davis Club announced that they’re having Jon Baiocchi address the skwala hatch on California’s Yuba River. The Yuba is arguably one of the best winter fisheries in the Golden State, and Baiocchi is the guy to talk about the skwalas. He’s been a guide in California for decades, and a published fly fishing author.

The event will be held on Zoom. You can find more of the details here.