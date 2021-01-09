Winston Debuts AIR 2 Fly Rod

The R.L. Winston Rod Company, based in Twin Bridges, Montana, announced the release of their new AIR 2 fly rod series. The AIR 2 comes with a sticker price of $1,095.00

The AIR 2 features an all-new S-2000 high-modulus graphite, which Winston says leads to faster recovery speed and a smoother cast. In addition, Winston has utilized a new Boron pattern in these blanks, which gives the AIR 2 more power and better energy transfer. To cap it all off, Winston gave the rod upgrade on components, and went back to the burl box elder reel seat.

View the new AIR 2 rods here.