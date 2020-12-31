{"pos":"top","cat":["commentary","podcasts"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

Podcast: The Fly Fishing Consultant on “The Crown”

December 31, 2020 By: Spencer Durrant

You’ve likely heard about the atrocious fly fishing scene in the Netflix series “The Crown.” Well, it was so bad that it prompted one fellow to write a letter to his local paper about it – and the letter went viral.

In the latest episode of the Fly Fishing Consultant podcast, host Rob Snowhite tracked down the fellow who wrote the letter. You can listen to the podcast below.