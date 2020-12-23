Stop Oil Drilling in the Bahamas

Huey Lewis – yes, that Huey Lewis, of Huey Lewis and The News – just penned a spectacular op-ed for The Miami Herald in opposition of new exploratory drilling in the Bahamas. Lewis is an avid bone fisher, having frequented the Bahamas for over 30 years.

In addition to Lewis’ op-ed, there’s a Change.org petition with over 75,000 signatures as of this writing. Make sure to read both the story and sign the petition.