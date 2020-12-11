Field & Stream Classics: Life, Death, and Steelhead

Field & Stream has, in honor of its 125th anniversary, decided to feature some of its best print stories online. And this week, they ran one of the best pieces of fishing writing I’ve ever read.

Colin Kearns carefully details the rise and fall of Joe Randolph, a legendary steelhead angler on the Deschutes River in Oregon. The story is emotional, captivating, and tragic.

You can read it in full here.