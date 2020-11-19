Keep Fish Wet Raffles Announced

From the fine folks at Keep Fish Wet, we have an annoucement about a new series of raffles coming your way this holiday season.

“We are running a series of raffles – each with a theme that corresponds to one of our Best Practices. For each raffle there is also a theme prize that supports the Best Practice, as well as some other fantastic prizes. Each raffle has a limited number of tickets available, which increases your chance of winning. Tickets are $20 each and there is no limit to the number of tickets you can purchase. Additional details and rules can be found in the raffle listings. Drawings will take place once all tickets are sold or on December 15, 2020.

Even if you don’t win, every penny from your ticket purchase goes to support our education and outreach efforts to help create better outcomes for each fish that is released.”