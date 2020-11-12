Kirk Deeter: “Rivergeddon 2020”

Kirk Deeter, a longtime voice in fly fishing, recently penned an article that’s going to ruffle the hell out of some feathers. However, people wouldn’t be taking up arms if there wasn’t truth in what Deeter wrote.

The short of Deeter’s article is this: rivers, and public lands in general, are getting loved to death. And right now, no one seems to have the moral fortitude to stand up and ask if we’re loving the great outdoors too much. Or, as Deeter wrote to all those currently profiting off the fly fishing boom, “Your cash register might ring, but if you’re just plowing ahead without focusing on teaching real skills, and instilling ethics… well, you’re running 100 mph down a dead-end street. And the dealers and manufacturers who have been around the block long enough are acutely aware of that It’s time for all of us to tune in and act. But who’s going to step up?”

Read the rest of Deeter’s piece here.