Fly Fishing Show Rescheduled Due to Pandemic

SOMERSET, Penn. – The ongoing medical battle with COVID-19 mixed with local and state show attendance regulations, including numbers of attendees allowed, has severely impacted the fly fishing industry with dramatic changes for the 2021 Fly Fishing Show, announced President and CEO Ben Furimsky.

“After seemingly endless negotiations with show sites, hotels, and government health agencies, the Fly Fishing Show reluctantly makes the following changes to the 2021 slate:

Denver – Originally scheduled for Jan. 8, 9 and 10 will now be held April 30-May 2 in its usual location at the Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave.

“The April 30-May 2 Denver dates were the best options we could coordinate between exhibitors, facilities and government entities. We are hopeful for a safe and successful spring event in Denver. Unfortunately, two other sites slated for 2021 Fly Fishing Shows could not be accommodated. They are:

Marlborough, Mass. – Postponed until 2022;

Edison, NJ – Postponed until 2022;

Atlanta – Currently scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6;

Pleasanton, Calif. – Currently scheduled for Feb 19, 20, 21; and

Lancaster, Penn. – Currently scheduled for March 6 and 7,” said Furimsky.

The Fly Fishing Show continues to work with both facility management and local authorities in Atlanta, Pleasanton and Lancaster to bring Fly Fishing Shows to those cities in 2021. Announcement of any changes to the three final show sites and dates will be made when confirmed.

“Changes in the Fly Fishing Show schedule due to the coronavirus have impacted the lives and businesses of hundreds of exhibitors including guide services, international tackle manufacturers, specialized travel booking agencies, artists and retailers plus hundreds of personalities, seminar leaders, fly tiers and other experts with scheduled presentations at each show. The Fly Fishing Shows are some one of the most anticipated gatherings annually because they are when our community can see what’s new, test product, make purchases, book travel, renew friendships and reignite the fire that drives us all to carry on the traditions of fly fishing.

“This pandemic has been a financial disaster for communities, show facilities and hotels that rely on the thousands of Fly Fishing Show visitors annually. We have worked extremely hard in an effort to not give up on those who depend on our events, so it is with a heavy heart that we are forced to make these changes. Safety is our number one priority and with that in place, our goal will be a successful event,” lamented Furimsky.