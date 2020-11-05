The Dark Side of Social Media Influencers
Chris Hunt is at it again with another stellar piece in Hatch Magazine. In it, he shares the disdain I – and many other anglers – feel towards the Instagram influencer crowd.
Hunt doesn’t mince words, and it’s worth reading this piece if you have aspirations of becoming an influencer yourself. The behavior detailed in this piece is an exact example of what not to do.
Read it in full here.
