Upgrading your Vise

If you’re anything like a lot of anglers I know, you’ve spent quite a bit more time than usual this year behind your vise. That’s a good thing, since it means you’ve probably been fishing more. But it might also have exposed some of the deficiencies in your vise that you didn’t see before.

Ray Kyle’s latest in The Vail Daily will help you out if you’re in this predicament. He gives some good advice about buying a new vise, which you can read in full here.