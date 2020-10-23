Fly Fishers International Awards Ceremony Will Be Online

The Fly Fishers International (FFI) Awards and Nominations Committee is proud to announce the recipients of the 2020 FFI awards. These prestigious awards recognize and reward those individuals and organizations that have advanced the sport of fly fishing, including notable achievement in fly tying, casting, fly fishing skills, and conservation. In addition, the Fly Fishers International Awards Program reflect the spirit of FFI’s mission to actively preserve the legacy of fly fishing for all fish, all waters through the focus areas of conservation, education and community.

While the awards are typically presented during the annual Awards Banquet at FFI’s annual International Fly Fishing Expo, this year FFI will celebrate recipients in an online awards ceremony on October 28 at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

“It is considered a great honor to receive one of these awards, each of which represent a tremendous commitment to the legacy of fly fishing,” said FFI President and CEO Patrick Berry. “Only through the dedication of these individuals and organizations can we ensure we sustain our collective passion for future generations. “

This year Mustad & Sons received the Lee Wulff Award which recognizes a manufacturer or retail business that demonstrates outstanding innovation in the fly fishing industry through their products and stewardship. Mustad’s Hooked on Sustainable Fishing initiative released in late 2019 was a clear winner for its ambition and innovation across Mustad’s manufacturing and business practices.

“We’re honored to receive the prestigious Lee Wulff Award,” said Jordan Davis, President and CEO of Mustad & Sons. “The success of the fly fishing industry is inextricably tied to the health of the natural systems where we ply our pursuits. It’s humbling to be given such recognition by others in the angling industry.”

The chairman of FFI’s Board of Directors Dave Peterson added, “Fly Fishers International’s awards represent our efforts to recognize the extraordinary contributions that our members and the fly fishing community make in so many areas. On behalf of the Board of Directors and FFI’s 12,000 members we congratulate this year’s awardees.”

A complete list of awards recognized by Fly Fishers International can be found at https://flyfishersinternational.org/Resources/Awards.

Join the online ceremony on Wednesday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m. EDT by click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83487752916