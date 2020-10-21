Fly Fishing Show Names 2020 Door Prize Winners
Door prize winners brought home fly fishing trips and gear valued at tens of thousands of dollars at the 2020 Fly Fishing Shows, announced President and CEO Ben Furimsky.
Prizes, names of winners, Fly Fishing Show location where the prize was won and the values include:
- Untamed Angling/El Faro Lodge, Cuba; Scott Otvos, Pleasanton, $11,000;
- Blue Horizon Lodge, Belize; Jack Cholewa, Denver, $8,650;
- Pesca Maya Fishing Lodge, Yucatan, Mex.; Michael Yates, Lynnwood, $6,160;
- Restigouche River Lodge, New Brunswick, Canada; Frank Crane, Edison, $5,350;
- Belize River Lodge, Belize; Jim Sweeney, Edison, $5,050;
- Fly Shop Brazil, LLC, Brazilian rain forest; Andrew Malara, Denver, $4,400;
- Ecuador Fly Fishing & Tucunare Lodge, Colombia; Joseph LeFevre, Pleasanton, $3,500;
- Andros Island Bonefish Club, Bahamas; Robert Thomas, Marlborough; $2,900;
- Slippery Winds Wilderness Lodge, Ontario, Canada; Matthew Clevenstine, Lancaster, $2,900;
- Soaring Eagle Lodge, San Juan River, New Mexico; David Seagers, Lancaster, $2,100;
- Water Master inflatable boat; Dean Murray, Atlanta, $1,695;
- Davidson River Outfitters, North Carolina; William Jordan, Atlanta, $1,500.
