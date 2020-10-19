A Look at the Steelhead Industry in Ohio, Pennsylvania

When you think of steelhead, you probably think of the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, and Alaska. These places are the bastions of giant, native, wild steelhead.

But there’s another steelhead fishery in the United States – and it’s worth millions. This interesting article from Farm and Dairy looks at the multi-million dollar industry that is steelhead fishing in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and brings up all sorts of interesting questions from a conservation perspective. Should we be promoting and farming nonnative fish that are endangered in their natural habitat? And does raising steelhead in the Great Lakes dilute the once-pure genetics from which this fishery started?

