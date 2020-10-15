The 10 Best Trout Flies for Late Fall Fishing

Morgan Lyle, with Field & Stream, put this piece together about what he thinks are the 10 best trout flies to use during this late fall season; that is, if it’s actually cooled off in your part of the country. Here in the Rockies, the leaves have turned, but the temps don’t suggest that it’s fall quite yet.

Regardless, this piece is worth a read if you’re in need of new patterns to fill your boxes before hitting the water over the next month. Read it in full here.