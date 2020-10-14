2020 AFFTA Board of Directors Election

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) is excited to announce the results of the 2020 election for its Board of Directors. The results were certified at the Q4 Board meeting which was held via Zoom on October 6th.

This year drew another strong slate of candidates. We would like to welcome Tom Bie (The Drake Magazine), Dexter Levandoski (Patagonia), and Chris Wood (Trout Unlimited) to their new positions, and congratulate Tag Kleiner (FarBank Enterprises) on his re-election to the Board.

The Board also voted at the Q4 meeting to install its Executive Committee, naming Jim Bartschi (Scott Fly Rods) as Chair, Lucas Bisset (Low Tide Charters) as Vice Chair, Tag Kleiner (FarBank Enterprises) as Treasurer and Jesse Haller (Orvis) as Secretary.

“It’s an honor to serve AFFTA’s members and Board of Directors as Chairman. The Executive Committee, President Ben Bulis, and the entire Board are dedicated to AFFTA’s mission and strategic objectives. We’ll continue to work diligently to execute the Association’s plans with integrity and transparency,” said AFFTA Board Chairman Jim Bartschi.

“Yet again, we are fortunate to have some of the strongest in our industry step up to a leadership role,” said Ben Bulis, AFFTA president. “The AFFTA staff and Board look forward to working with Tom, Chris, Dexter – and having Tag on for another term. We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the two amazing Board members who concluded their service this year: Tom Melvin and Ben Kurtz.”

“Their commitment to the health and success of our industry was – and will continue to be – second to none. While we know they’re headed back to focus even more on the success of their respective businesses, we look forward to their continued involvement in AFFTA and the industry as a whole.”