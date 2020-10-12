AFFTA Names Fisheries Fund Director

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) is pleased to announce that it has hired Whitney Tilt as the first-ever Executive Director for the AFFTA Fisheries Fund. Tilt was selected from more than 40 candidates to take the helm of the non-profit conservation organization, spearheading its strategic direction and growth.

The Fisheries Fund, as a separate 501(C)3 with revenue managed separate from AFFTA membership dues, is the granting arm of AFFTA and was established in late 2014 with the main objective of funding organizations and projects focused on fisheries conservation and education. Since its inception, the fund has granted over $200,000 to more than 20 conservation initiatives and organizations, including American Rivers, Bighorn River Alliance, Bristol Bay Defense Fund, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Wild Salmon Center, Stripers Forever and more.

“We are very excited to welcome Whitney to the AFFTA family,” said Jim Bartschi, AFFTA Board Chair. “The interest in the position attracted dozens of tremendous candidates, but Whitney’s deep leadership experience in the non-profit conservation and fundraising realms, among many other intangible qualities, made him the right fit for the Executive Director post.”

In accepting the position Whitney Tilt observed, “The fly fishing industry has consistently demonstrated its commitment to protecting and enhancing fish and the habitats on which they depend. I am excited to add my energy and expertise to this important effort.”

“Taking this step is a very big deal for the Fisheries Fund, our Association and membership,” adds Bartschi. “The growing support we’ll be able to provide to fisheries and habitat conservation and education projects around the country means a greater impact on the health of the resources we care about and rely on for our livelihoods for generations to come. We are really looking forward to seeing where Whitney’s leadership will take the fund.”