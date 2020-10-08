WSJ: The Fly Fishing Boom is Here

This is an interesting piece from The Wall Street Journal, where writer Darrell Hartman details the current boom in the fly fishing industry. For those of us who live and breathe fly fishing, this isn’t exactly news. But to the casual observer, it certainly looks like fly fishing got popular out of nowhere.

Just like in the 90s, though, there’s a reason for the uptick in interest. The pandemic has driven many people to find new respites, and fly fishing has surprisingly made it to the top of a lot of lists. While it would certainly be better for all of us had another movie inspired this boom, the boom is here all the same.

I highly suggest reading through Hartman’s piece. It’s insightful, and offers a different look at collecting vintage tackle, as well.