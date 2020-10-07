Video: A Life Worth Fishing

In this surprisingly touching video from Redington, we’re treated to the story of Kayla Lockhart and how fly fishing has helped her manage her depression and anxiety.

As someone who suffers from chronic depression myself, Kayla’s story is raw, real, and powerful. She’s an outstanding reminder that we’re all out there fishing for more than just the trout.

Give the video a watch below. And make sure to share it with your friends, too.