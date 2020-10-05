Fly Tying with Tom Rosenbauer in October
Earlier this year, in an effort to help stave off cabin fever for those of us stuck inside due to local pandemic-related mandates, Orvis’ Tom Rosenbauer started tying flies on Facebook Live, with the goal of teaching folks how to tie patterns that work well for a variety of species.
Rosenbauer is continuing that series in October, every Monday from 3-4pm EST. You can get updates on the tying events here.
Tying the Zonker Stickleback Baitfish
