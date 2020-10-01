Fishing’s Solution for Ocean Pollution

This is an interesting article that appears to be a well-sourced, coherent argument in favor of a new solution to an age-old problem – ghost fishing.

Joe McCarthy, in his recent article for Global Citizen, writes that “an estimated 640,000 metric tons of fishing gear gets lost in the ocean every year, left to capture whatever crosses its path. This phenomenon is called “ghost fishing” and it entangles, mangles, and kills hundreds of thousands of marine animals annually. Ghost fishing gear is also regularly consumed by animals, which can lead to health complications and death.”

But, McCarthy says that the fishing industry has a solution to ghost fishing, in the form of products offered by Blue Fishing Gear.

