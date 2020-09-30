“Trout Grass: The Revival Edition” Now Available

Laramie, Wyo.—Trout Grass returns! Revised and remastered for 2020, the award-winning film is back as The Revival Edition, and available for streaming and digital download through Amazon Prime Video, Fishing TV and Troutgrass.com.

Additionally, The Revival Edition DVD includes a new commentary track with author David James Duncan and craftsman Glenn Brackett. Deleted scenes, outtakes and a short film featuring Trout Grass creator Andy Royer round out the DVD’s special features, available at Troutgrass.com.

An International Journey into the Passion of Fly Fishing

Trout Grass traces the cultural and geographic trek of Tonkin bamboo and the people who transform it into a vibrant fly rod. From lush forests in rural China to a rustic workshop in Montana, this unique tale is a scenic and captivating ride into the passion of fly fishing. Directed by veteran cinematographer Ed George, the 50-minute film also features renowned writer and angler Thomas McGuane.

Trout Grass has “the understated elegance of A River Runs Through It,” said the Chicago Tribune. The film achieved success after release in 2005, when it screened at a dozen festivals throughout North America and Europe. Winning “Best of Festival” and “Audience Choice” in several cities, Trout Grass also aired on PBS affiliates throughout the western U.S.

A Salute to the Film’s Creative Forces

Trout Grass Revival, LLC is born from a successful Kickstarter campaign to restore, enhance and upgrade the out-of-print, yet treasured documentary. Filmmakers Andy Royer and Ed George guided the original production, spanning three years and two continents. Recently, these energetic creators passed on to the spirit world. Their timeless film is revived here for the continued appreciation of audiences both new and familiar.