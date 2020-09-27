DIY Bahamas Bonefish With the Family

Getting out after fish in far-flung locations is what most anglers dream of. The problem is that a lot of these places – like the Bahamas – are also ideal vacation spots for families. So, if you’re an angler with a spouse and kids, is it possible to travel to the Gulf of Mexico, Hawaii, Belize, or the Bahamas and still get in some great fly fishing, without extending the family vacation budget?

Louis Cahill, over at Gink & Gasoline, says yes. And he just recently returned from a trip to South Andros with his family, where he made time to catch bonefish.

