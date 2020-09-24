Fishercat River Company Highlighting Fly Fishing in Baltimore

This is a really fun, interesting story that comes to use from Baltimore Magazine. Over in Baltimore, resident and lifelong fly angler Nick Rodricks is working to show the rest of the country that the Baltimore area – and Maryland in general – is a viable fly fishing destination.

Rodricks started the Fishercat River Company to offer guided trips within Baltimore and neighboring counties, as well as fishing the Inner Harbor on Chesapeake Bay. He also has a program in place to teach free fly fishing lessons to under-served communities in the Baltimore area.

You can read the full story here.