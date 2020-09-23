“Art of Fly Fishing” wins Inaugural Stimmie Awards

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) today announced “The Art of Fly Fishing” from BluffLINE Media as the winner of the Inaugural Stimmie Awards, created to celebrate amateur fly-fishing filmmakers from around the world.

“The Art of Fly Fishing” follows artist Brooke Belohlavek as she follows her two passions: art and fly fishing.

From Andrew McNeese, the filmmaker:

Brooke Belohlavek is an artist and educator in small town, Wyoming, who found a love for fly fishing one day after an ascent atop Grand Teton. Before long, her newfound passion made its way to her canvas. Today Brooke paints trout for folks all over the country who want to enjoy a beautiful reminder of their fly-fishing experiences. Last summer, we joined Brooke to fish and film some high-country creeks and rivers that are close to her heart for “The Art of Fly Fishing”

“We give a heartfelt congratulations to Andrew, Brooke, and BluffLINE Media for winning the first-ever Stimmie Award,” said IF4 producer John Van Vleet. “And we wanted to thank each and every filmmaker who entered, the IF4 sponsors, and of course everyone who watched all the films and voted for their favorite.”

McNeese will receive a prize pack from the IF4 sponsors, including Patagonia, Orvis, Airflo, Echo, Watermaster, Fly Fusion, and Fly Fishers International, along with an automatic entry for the film into the 2021 IF4. Additionally, the IF4 would like to remind filmmakers everywhere that the official deadline for submitting to the 2021 Festival is October 2, 2020. All those interested in submitting can do so at filmfreeway.com/ TheInternationalFlyFishingFilm Festival