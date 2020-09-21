George Daniel Heads Penn State Fly Fishing

Yes, you read that correctly – Penn State has an accredited fly fishing program. At the end of 2019 – which feels like an entirely different world ago – George Daniel was picked to run Penn State’s fly fishing program. This recent article from The Lock Haven Express gives an overview of what Daniel has done so far,

Daniel is just one of the many folks who’ve worked in and with that program over the years – including the legendary Joe Humphreys – and the fly fishing course is so popular now that there’s a waiting list to get into the class, even during a pandemic.

You can read the article in full here.