How to Tie an Apple Green Caddis Emerger

Matt from Savage Flies shows the steps for an Apple Green Caddis Emerger, a pattern that is popular among anglers fishing Great Smoky Mountains National Park (and other places, of course).

“Another fly pattern popular the Great Smoky Mountains, the Apple Green Caddis Emerger is an excellent spring pattern to try whenever the green caddis flies are out. This simple caddis nymph is an easy to tie fly and can be varied a bit with color of dubbing and CDC wing. If you’re going to spend any time in the trout waters of the GSMNP, this one should definitely be in your box.”

Materials

Hook: Curved nymph #12-18

Thread: Brown 6/0 or 8/0

Weight: 0.015 diameter

Tail: White McFlylon or any synthetic fiber

Body: Green apple dubbing, natural or synthetic

Wing: CDC, white, light brown or light dun

Hackle: Partridge, natural gray