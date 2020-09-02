Loon Hires Hogan Brown as Director of Marketing

On Monday Loon Outdoors announced the hiring of Hogan Brown to serve as marketing director. Read the press release below for more info.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

ASHLAND, ORE. (August 31, 2020) – Loon Outdoors welcomes the expertise of Hogan Brown to lead its marketing efforts. With products that perform both on and off the water, Loon has seen significant growth in its business leading it to require expanded capability marketing to anglers across the globe.

As an only-child growing up on the Lower Yuba River in northern California, Brown took to solo activities like fly fishing and playing the guitar to entertain himself. Because he started fishing at such a young age, he was destined to enter the fly fishing industry and has been a part of it since age 17. Brown worked behind fly shop counters and in lodges. He’s run an outfitting business and a nonprofit and even served a short stint as a manufacturer’s representative. All throughout those efforts, Hogan has been guiding in northern California for 20 years for trout, steelhead, bass and even the occasional carp. He also currently serves on the board for the American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA).

“I am continuously humbled about where life takes me in the fly fishing industry,” said Brown. “I have always believed fly fishing connects people to the natural world in a way that few things do, and to work with a company that shares the same values and holds the natural world in the same reverence I do is an honor.”

“We are thrilled to have Hogan on board with the rest of the crew at Loon,” said Alan Peterson, Loon co-owner. “His tenure in the industry brings valuable knowledge and relationships, and his dedication to the sport will shine through in future marketing efforts.”

“The more anglers connect with rivers, streams, oceans, and lakes means more people protecting our precious resources,” continued Brown. “And with Loon’s environmentally friendly edict and incredible products, we can help do that smartly by helping people get out on the water and experience those moments that make the sport of fly fishing so special to all of us. I look forward to making anglers’ experiences brighter with Loon”

About Loon Outdoors:

Loon Outdoors is the leader in innovative and environmentally friendly fly fishing and fly tying accessories. Founded in 1991, Loon’s growth into a globally recognized brand has been due to their success in developing products that perform at the highest level while honoring a commitment to protecting fish, fisheries, and fishermen/women. Loon Outdoors’ headquarters is located between the Rogue and Klamath rivers in Ashland, Oregon. For more information, visit: loonoutdoors.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.