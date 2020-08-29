The International Fly Fishing Film Festival has announced the launch of its new streaming platform for distribution of the “Virtual IF4.” Virtual screenings will begin in late September.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 28, 2020

IF4™ Launches 2020 Virtual Screening Platform, Upcoming Dates starting September 1

Cranbrook, British Columbia: The International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) today announced the launch of its exciting new virtual streaming platform, designed to allow fly-fishing film fanatics from around the world to watch the 2020 Virtual IF4 from the comfort of their own homes.

Tickets for the upcoming Virtual IF4 screening dates will be available for purchase through the IF4 website (flyfilmfest.com) as well as virtual host websites. After buying a ticket, viewers will be able to log on to the virtual platform within 48 hours of the event’s date and have 7 days to watch the film festival. Upcoming dates and locations will launch September 1 at flyfilmfest.com/2020schedule.

Virtual screening dates will begin in late September and run through the end of the year. Many of the virtual screenings will include live chats, contest giveaways, and welcome intro videos from the hosts. An overall grand prize winner will be selected from all ticket holders, with generous donations from the IF4 sponsors.

“We wanted to bring the IF4 to the fans in the safest, most enjoyable way possible,” says IF4 producer John Van Vleet. “This virtual platform allows us to share the festival with our audiences around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The featured films in the 2020 IF4 include the following: “Particles and Droplets” by Gilbert Rowley; “AK30” by Hog Leg Fly Fishing; “The Mend” by Broc Isabelle; “Aurora Fontinalis” by InTents Media; “Iqaluk” by Hooké; “Eye of the Guide” by KGB Media; “Nine Foot Rod” by Dana Lattery; “One Fish” by Damien Nurre; “Travels With Charlie” by Todd Moen and “Poetry in Motion” by Burl Productions.

About IF4: The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is the world’s most exciting, inclusive, and far-reaching fly-fishing film event. Consisting of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe, the IF4 showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. The films at this popular event have captured the attention of anglers around the world.

Jennifer Bird

International Fly Fishing Film Festival

1-888-435-9624

[email protected]