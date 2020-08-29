“A Crappy Boat Ride, a Record Catch and a Fly-Fishing Frenzy”

“Sports Illustrated” just released this excerpt from the newly published book by Monte Burke titled “Lords of the Fly.” Burke, who is also author of “Saban,” “Fourth and Goal, and “Sowbelly,” wrote this book about the storied sport of fly fishing for tarpon and includes all the interesting personalities and guides who make up the endeavor’s rich history. This excerpt focuses on Tom Evans, who “has come back to Homosassa in search of a world-record tarpon in 41 of the past 43 years.”